Strong 6.9-magnitude quake jolts Nyingchi in Tibet

-
ALSO READChina says no plans to build tunnel to divert Brahmaputra river in Tibet China opens $5.8-bn expressway in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh border Border talks with India going well, says China ahead of meet next month Xi Jinping calls on Tibetan herdsmen to 'set down roots' near India border China opens 409-km long highway in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh border
-
A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border, in the early hours of Saturday.
The quake struck at 6:34 a.m (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8:31 a.m (Beijing time) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.
Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU