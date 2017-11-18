Strong 6.9-magnitude quake jolts Nyingchi in Tibet

A strong intensity measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture, located close to border, in the early hours of Saturday.



The quake struck at 6:34 a.m (Beijing Time), according to the Networks Center (CENC).



The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.It was followed by 5-magnitude at 8:31 a.m (Beijing time) around the same place in the Autonomous Region.The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.