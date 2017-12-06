Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Uttarakhand

M5.0 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 84 km NE of #Tehri (#India) 19 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/nRbNX7mh3L— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 6, 2017
Meanwhile, people in Dehradun have begun to evacuate their buildings after the tremor.
A few weeks ago, National Centre for Seismology Director Dr Vineet Gehlot had warned that an earthquake of magnitude 8 may hit Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalaya, reported Outlook India.
People evacuated their buildings after earthquake tremors: Visuals from #Dehradun #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Mago15Io6W— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017
Just had an earthquake.... felt my bed shake!!! #earthquake #newdelhi— Rahul Munjal (@Rahooliganz) December 6, 2017
The bed rocked, the cupboard moved and my senses shook. Just experienced an earthquake in Rishikesh. Trust everyone’s safe.#earthquake— Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) December 6, 2017
#earthquake in delhi. Felt for more than a minute.— Pratibha Verma (@Prati1111) December 6, 2017
