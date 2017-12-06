Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Uttarakhand

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand at 8:49 pm, according to India Meteorological Department's Seismological Centre

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the originated 121 km east of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It estimated the epicentre between Kedarnath hill shrine and the town of Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand.

Several people took to Twitter after the earthquake was felt by them.



Just had an earthquake.... felt my bed shake!!! #earthquake #newdelhi — Rahul Munjal (@Rahooliganz) December 6, 2017

The tremors were also felt across other areas in northern India, including Uttaranchal, and There were no reports of loss of property or life.Meanwhile, people in Dehradun have begun to evacuate their buildings after the tremor.A few weeks ago, Centre for Seismology Director Dr Vineet Gehlot had warned that an earthquake of magnitude 8 may hit Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalaya, reported Outlook India.