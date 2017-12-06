JUST IN
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Uttarakhand

The tremors were also felt across other areas in northern India, including Uttaranchal, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People evacuated their buildings in Dehradun

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand at 8:49 pm, according to India Meteorological Department's National Seismological Centre

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake originated 121 km east of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It estimated the epicentre between Kedarnath hill shrine and the town of Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand. 

The tremors were also felt across other areas in northern India, including Uttaranchal, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. There were no reports of loss of property or life.

Meanwhile, people in Dehradun have begun to evacuate their buildings after the tremor.

A few weeks ago, National Centre for Seismology Director Dr Vineet Gehlot had warned that an earthquake of magnitude 8 may hit Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalaya, reported Outlook India.

Several people took to Twitter after the earthquake was felt by them.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 21:28 IST

