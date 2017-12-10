Student from Hyderabad shot at in Chicago, says kin

A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in in the United States, his family members said today.



The family said Mohammed Akbar, doing his masters in computer sciences, was injured when a bullet hit his right cheek on December 6.



According to his brother Mohammed Ashraf, Akbar, 30, was walking towards his car in a parking area when he was shot at. He was admitted to a hospital.His family said it had requested the government and the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit the US."We have met Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and today talked over the phone to officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. They have assured us of all necessary help in this regard," Ashraf told PTI.