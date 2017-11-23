Student's suicide leads to violence, arson at Chennai univ; police deployed

Students of a private university here went on a rampage and set afire its hostel properties over the alleged suicide of a first-year girl, who was caught committing "examination malpractice".



Police and college authorities claimed that a section of students, upset over the death of a fellow student, was involved in arson on the university campus yesterday.



The students went on a rampage over the suicide of a first-year girl, who was "caught during exam malpractice," they said.The enraged students set fire to property at a hostel building and damaged lights and electrical accessories, the authroties added.The deceased, identified as Ragamounika, was a native of Hyderabad. She committed suicide in her hostel room after she was caught cheating and was scolded and insulted in the exam hall for it.Agitated students reportedly claimed that the girl was humiliated by the university staff.In view of the incident, security has been beefed up around the area, police said, adding that the girls' body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the matter was underway.

The police pacified more than 300 students and sent them back to the hostel. In addition, armed police were also deployed for security outside the college.

In the wake of the incident, the college management will be announcing whether or not the classes will be suspended by tomorrow morning.

A case has been registered under section CrPc 174 (unnatural death), and further investigation is underway.

