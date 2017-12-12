Student visas for Indians in UK rise 27% in 2017, work visas remain steady

According to the Office for Statistics' regular report, visas granted to Indian nationals in the year to September 2017 stood at 517,000 - a nine per cent increase on the previous year.

Within this number, visit visas increased by 11 per cent to 427,000 and work visas remained steady at 53,000 - meaning that Indians still get more work visas for employment in the than all other nationalities combined.

The largest increase, however, was seen in the Tier-IV Student category. In the last year, over 14,000 student visas were issued to Indian nationals, an increase of 27 per cent compared with the previous 12 months. In addition to this, over 5,000 Indians came for short-term study in the during the same period. This is the third successive quarter that student numbers have increased.

Britain's High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith,said, "It is an exciting time for the UK- relationship. Prime Minister Modi has often talked about the living bridge that exists between and other countries in the world. These statistics show that India's bridge with the United Kingdom is as strong as ever.

"I particularly welcome the sharp increase in Indian students choosing to take advantage of the UK's world-beating higher education. Our service for Indians is as good as any other on offer. Some 90 per cent of applicants receive a and 99 per cent of those are processed within our target time of 15 working days.

"I want more Indians to see the as their partner country, whether for business, tourism, study or work. Visits to last week by the Mayor of and the Deputy First Minister of show the depth of interest in working with "

The figures quoted above are for the year from September 2016 to September 2017 - and are compared with the previous 12 months (September 2015 to September 2016).

