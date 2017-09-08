Student with slit throat found dead in Gurugram school's toilet

-
ALSO READAuto driver held for Gurugram gang rape, infant's murder Gurugram foray adds to Indraprastha Gas' strong prospects Liquor ban: SC order to affect 200 bars in Haryana, mostly in Gurugram Is Ryan Kelly's iconic photograph an American 'Guernica'? Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects in Gurugram to decongest NCR
-
A Std. II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram's Bhondsi was found dead inside the toilet of the school premises on Friday.
The school authorities found the child's throat slit. A knife was also found beside the body.
The police is investigating whether it is a case of murder or an attempted suicide.
Further details are awaited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU