J&K separatists to hold protests against persecution of Rohingyas today
Student with slit throat found dead in Gurugram school's toilet

A knife was also found beside the body

ANI  |  Gurugram 

A Std. II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram's Bhondsi was found dead inside the toilet of the school premises on Friday.

The school authorities found the child's throat slit. A knife was also found beside the body.

The police is investigating whether it is a case of murder or an attempted suicide.

Further details are awaited.
First Published: Fri, September 08 2017. 13:53 IST

