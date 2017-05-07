Study finds Hyderabad's engineering students to be 'least employable'

Engineering students from are among the 'least employable' in the country due to their lack of programming skills, a study conducted by employability assessment company has revealed, reported the Times of India on Sunday.





In fact, engineering students from the city came behind their counterparts from New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, according to the report. According to the daily, the study found that an abysmal 0.7 per cent of the candidates from the city were able to write functionally and logically correct code.In fact, engineering students from the city came behind their counterparts from New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, according to the report.

The same study has said that 95 per cent of engineers in the country were not fit to take up software development jobs. ( Read more

During the course of Aspiring Mind's study, over 36,000 engineering students from IT-related branches of over 500 colleges took — a machine learning-based assessment of software development skills. According to the study, over two-thirds could not even write code that compiles.

Pai, Shaw have disputed the report in the past

Former Infosys chief financial officer described the employability assessment study which said that 95 per cent of Indian engineers were not fit for software development jobs as "total rubbish". ( Read more

The study has said that only 4.77 per cent of candidates could write the correct logic for a programme — a minimum requirement for any programming job.





engineers: 95% engineers in India unfit for software development jobs: Report - total rubbish, stupid study https://t.co/rdcWZWuzLs — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 20, 2017

Pai took to Twitter to refute the claims made by the study. The adjective he used for the study was "stupid". Pai's defence of the Indian techie workforce comes when is facing uncertain prospects due to global headwinds, tightening visa regulations, automation, and artificial intelligence.





I agree @TVMohandasPai I don't know where they get this inference from. In fact blue collar workers of the future are coders https://t.co/becNBevTsp — (@kiranshaw) April 21, 2017

While the information technology (IT) veteran did not mince words when expressing his sentiments about the study, he found support in Biocon Limited Chairman & Managing Director Shaw, also in a Twitter post, agreed with Pai and asked where and how the study had gotten its "inference" from. She added that the "blue collar workers of the future are coders".

The study further noted that while more than 60 per cent candidates could not even write code that compiled, only 1.4 per cent were able to write functionally correct and efficient code.

"Lack of programming skills is adversely impacting the and data science ecosystem in India. The world is moving towards introducing programming to three-year-old! India needs to catch up," CTO and Co-Founder Varun Aggarwal said.