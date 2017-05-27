Study rejects marriage and healthy living link

In a nation as divided and contentious as our own, it is rare to find a belief we all share. But trust in the transformative power of is close to universal — and it has endured for decades. This isn’t just a matter of faith, we’ve been assured. It’s science. Research is said to have established what our fairy tales promised: Marry and you will live happily ever after. And you will be healthier, too.

A new study challenges the claim that people who marry get healthier. In “The Ambiguous Link Between and Health,” recently published online in the journal Social Forces, the sociologist Matthijs Kalmijn reported findings from the Swiss Household Panel, a 16-year survey of a nationally representative sample of more than 11,000 Swiss adults. Every year, participants were asked one set of questions about their overall and another about their illnesses.

If makes people healthier, then people who marry should report better overall and less illness than when they were single. If the purported benefits of are cumulative, then people should get even healthier over the course of their marriages. That’s not what happened. People who married reported slightly worse than they had when they were single. Over time, their did not improve — it tended to deteriorate, even after taking into account changes in as people age. On the measures of illness, made no difference at all. People who married did not become any more or less ill than they were when they were single, and their level of illness did not change over the course of their

Because of its size, duration and methodological sophistication, the new study is perhaps the most definitive research ever conducted on the implications of But our faith in the promised benefits of should have been shaken long ago.

Studies of happiness, satisfaction and life satisfaction in which the same people are followed for years have been piling up for over a decade. A review of 18 of them in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology in 2012 concluded that well-being does not typically improve when people marry. At best, newlyweds enjoy a brief “honeymoon effect” in which they feel a bit more satisfied with their lives at first, but then their satisfaction declines, and they end up feeling as satisfied or dissatisfied as they were when they were single.

The participants in the Swiss study reported their life satisfaction every year, and Professor Kalmijn found that people who married did become a little more satisfied.

