Train services on Mumbai's Harbour line disrupted due to technical snag

on the Harbour corridor between CSMT and Vadala Road stations were suspended on Thursday morning due to technical problems in the Head Equipment, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Teams of engineers have been pressed into service to restore the services as soon as possible. Due to a technical problem in the Head Equipment, on the Harbour corridor between CSMT and Vadala Road stations have been suspended, Chief PRO of Central Railways said. However, services between Vadala Road to Andheri and Vadala Road to Panvel sections are running, he said. Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers, he said alternate arrangements have been made for commuters. He said, "Commuters holding valid tickets or passes can travel from Kurla to CSMT and back on the main line till services are restored". On our request, BEST is running additional buses on the affected stretch, Udasi said.