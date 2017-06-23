Successful multiple satellite launch: Isro puts Cartosat into orbit for earth observation

In yet another successful multiple satellite launch mission, India on Friday successfully put into orbit its own satellite Cartosat, and 29 foreign satellites from 14 countries.

The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV) main was India's 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for with a design life of five years.

This satellite is similar to the earlier Cartosat-2 series.

The other 30 satellites weighing 243 kg were from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US- as well as one Indian nano satellite, NIUSAT.

The whole mission got over in around 23 minutes.

According to ISRO, the images sent by satellite would be useful for cartographic, urban, rural, coastal land use, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and man-made features and various other land information systems and geographical information system applications.

One of the 30 co-passenger satellites is the Indian nano satellite 15 kg NIUSAT belonging to Nooral Islam University, Tamil Nadu.

The satellite will provide multi-spectral imagery for agricultural crop monitoring and disaster management support applications.

Exactly at 9.29 a.m. the rocket standing 44.4 metres tall and weighing 320 ton tore into the morning skies with fierce orange flames at its tail.

Gathering speed every second the rocket raced towards the heavens amidst the cheers of the officials and the media team assembled at the rocket port here.

The rocket is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuel alternatively.

At the rocket mission control room Indian space scientists at were glued to their computer screens watching the rocket escaping the earth's gravitational pull.

Just over 16 minutes into the flight the rocket ejected at an altitude of around 510 km.

It was followed by NIUSAT and the 29 foreign satellites.

