Such minor incidents happen everywhere: UP minister on Kasganj violence

One person was killed in a mob attack on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day in Kasganj

Press Trust of India  |  Kanpur 

A bus set on fire by a group of people who went on a rampage after the cremation of a young man killed on Friday during the Tiranga bike rally, in Kasganj on Saturday

Stoking a potential controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Satyadev Pachauri termed the violence in Kasganj a "minor incident". "Such minor incidents happen often... everywhere.

There is no need to pay much heed," he told the media when asked about the clashes that erupted on Republic Day in the town. One person was killed in a mob attack on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day in Kasganj. The killing of Chandan Gupta had led to a spiral of violence in the town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched. ALSO READ: Kasganj violence: Prime accused in murder of youth held, 7 FIRs filed Pachauri, the UP minister for Khadi, village industries and textile, held district authorities responsible for the incident. "Officials should have taken strict steps to check lawbreakers before the situation took a turn for the worse," he said.

