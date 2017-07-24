TRENDING ON BS
Zero tolerance for policemen drinking on duty: Goa CM Parrikar

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi follows Sonu Nigam's footsteps with tweets on Azaan

Suchitra's tweets drew strident reactions and the singer took some of them on as well

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Suchitra Krishnamoorti
Suchitra Krishnamoorti (Image: Twitter)

After Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorti seems to have stepped into the same shoes of Nigam by expressing her displeasure at azaan in the wee hours, the Muslim call for prayers at dawn. Suchitra took to Twitter to express her discontentment over the use of loudspeakers at worship places and imposed religiosity.

The Bollywood artist called the azaan 'extreme imposed religiosity' and termed the religious prayer as an 'aggressive ear shattering call'. Suchitra wrote on Twitter- “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more low life & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity.”

After this tweet, Suchitra had to face the ire of Twitterati. Her tweet drew strident reactions and the singer took some of them on. In response to tweets alleging that she is following Sonu Nigam's footsteps, Suchitra shared a blog she wrote way back in 2009.
A Samajwadi Party leader also reacted to Suchitra’s tweet and called her comments "irresponsible".

“Such irresponsible comments have been made in the past also. I am unable to understand what kind of people they are. I would like to know how does azaan, which otherwise purifies you on hearing, bother her. May be her sleep is more important,” Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh told ANI on Monday.

Suchitra's comments on Twitter come after Sonu Nigam had tweeted a similar opinion in April. His series of tweets resulted in other Twitter users accusing him of religious bigotry. He stood by his stand and even went on to shave his head after a fatwa issued by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair. 

On Twitter, some people supported Suchitra while some criticised her for her tweets. Suchitra was trolled widely for the same.

