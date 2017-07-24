Suchitra Krishnamoorthi follows Sonu Nigam's footsteps with tweets on Azaan

After Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorti seems to have stepped into the same shoes of Nigam by expressing her displeasure at in the wee hours, the Muslim call for prayers at dawn. Suchitra took to Twitter to express her discontentment over the use of at worship places and imposed religiosity.



The Bollywood artist called the 'extreme imposed religiosity' and termed the religious prayer as an 'aggressive ear shattering call'. Suchitra wrote on Twitter- “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of Nothing more low life & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity.”



After this tweet, Suchitra had to face the ire of Twitterati. Her tweet drew strident reactions and the singer took some of them on. In response to tweets alleging that she is following Sonu Nigam's footsteps, Suchitra shared a blog she wrote way back in 2009.

A piece i wrote way back in 2009 on the #azaan https://t.co/OZa60IW9Wf — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017 Here is the link to her blog written in 2009. After this tweet, Suchitra had to face the ire of Twitterati. Her tweet drew strident reactions and the singer took some of them on. In response to tweets alleging that she is following Sonu Nigam's footsteps, Suchitra shared a blog she wrote way back in 2009.Here is the link to her blog written in 2009.



A Samajwadi Party leader also reacted to Suchitra’s tweet and called her comments "irresponsible".

“Such irresponsible comments have been made in the past also. I am unable to understand what kind of people they are. I would like to know how does azaan, which otherwise purifies you on hearing, bother her. May be her sleep is more important,” Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh told ANI on Monday.

Suchitra's comments on Twitter come after had tweeted a similar opinion in April. His series of tweets resulted in other Twitter users accusing him of religious bigotry. He stood by his stand and even went on to shave his head after a fatwa issued by a Muslim cleric who announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave off Nigam’s hair.



On Twitter, some people supported Suchitra while some criticised her for her tweets. Suchitra was trolled widely for the same.



Here are her tweets:

i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public to remind me of my God or my duty https://t.co/7rPSzG1EfB — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

well the seems to have gotten louder since his tweet. Its ridiculous. He tweeted from same location as me https://t.co/ZRl06bEewu — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

While Hindoo celebs raise voice agnst Azaan,

I remind dem its good to wakeup at BrahmaMuhurt acc to Hinduism.

only helps to do so... https://t.co/erXoojTOyO — Sagarika (@GhoseGiri) July 23, 2017

@suchitrak I live in an otherwise quite locality but the temple nearby has been playing songs on loud speaker thru the day. It's OK with me. https://t.co/uEL1b0Eg8s — muralidharan (@muralidg) July 23, 2017

Why blame only one religion...are we Hindus lagging behind?? — K Padma Rani (@KPadmaRani1) July 23, 2017



@suchitrak I live in an otherwise quite locality but the temple nearby has been playing songs on loud speaker thru the day. It's OK with me. https://t.co/uEL1b0Eg8s — muralidharan (@muralidg) July 23, 2017

Oh My My @suchitrak ..so proud of you for your audacity & straight forwardness. Society as a whole should come forward to end this menace. https://t.co/Lf1XFRj6g8 — Hena Prasun (@Hena19) July 23, 2017

If everyone who is bothered spoke up despite of being shouted down by PC brigade, we might get this fixed. Speak up people!! https://t.co/XGSC1MfQUv — R (@reviewero) July 23, 2017

Sunday #troll invite. Suggested line of attack - why do good girls come home so late? — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) July 23, 2017

All from #Peacefulpeople

Women should

.Not go out

.Wear what we say to wear

.Not express their views in SM

All for women empowerment !! — LINGA (@Aadhi_Yogi) July 23, 2017

Don't invite troubles ma'am... ji had to quit Twitter because of same observation. Ppl u think r with u won't speak a single word — Archana Sharma (@Archnaaaa) July 23, 2017

There is no place of thru a loudspeaker in a secular country.thiss shows India isn't secular as it has given in to Islamists — Amit Srivastav (@amu_26) July 23, 2017

