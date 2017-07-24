Suchitra Krishnamoorthi follows Sonu Nigam's footsteps with tweets on Azaan

-
The Bollywood artist called the azaan 'extreme imposed religiosity' and termed the religious prayer as an 'aggressive ear shattering call'. Suchitra wrote on Twitter- “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more low life & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity.”
After this tweet, Suchitra had to face the ire of Twitterati. Her tweet drew strident reactions and the singer took some of them on. In response to tweets alleging that she is following Sonu Nigam's footsteps, Suchitra shared a blog she wrote way back in 2009.
A piece i wrote way back in 2009 on the #azaan https://t.co/OZa60IW9Wf— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
A Samajwadi Party leader also reacted to Suchitra’s tweet and called her comments "irresponsible".
On Twitter, some people supported Suchitra while some criticised her for her tweets. Suchitra was trolled widely for the same.
came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized https://t.co/PBT94NtuGN— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty https://t.co/7rPSzG1EfB— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
well the azaan seems to have gotten louder since his tweet. Its ridiculous. He tweeted from same location as me https://t.co/ZRl06bEewu— Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017
While Hindoo celebs raise voice agnst Azaan,— Sagarika (@GhoseGiri) July 23, 2017
I remind dem its good to wakeup at BrahmaMuhurt acc to Hinduism.
Azaan only helps to do so... https://t.co/erXoojTOyO
@suchitrak I live in an otherwise quite locality but the temple nearby has been playing songs on loud speaker thru the day. It's OK with me. https://t.co/uEL1b0Eg8s— muralidharan (@muralidg) July 23, 2017
Why blame only one religion...are we Hindus lagging behind??— K Padma Rani (@KPadmaRani1) July 23, 2017
@suchitrak I live in an otherwise quite locality but the temple nearby has been playing songs on loud speaker thru the day. It's OK with me. https://t.co/uEL1b0Eg8s— muralidharan (@muralidg) July 23, 2017
Oh My My @suchitrak ..so proud of you for your audacity & straight forwardness. Society as a whole should come forward to end this menace. https://t.co/Lf1XFRj6g8— Hena Prasun (@Hena19) July 23, 2017
If everyone who is bothered spoke up despite of being shouted down by PC brigade, we might get this fixed. Speak up people!! https://t.co/XGSC1MfQUv— R (@reviewero) July 23, 2017
Sunday #troll invite. Suggested line of attack - why do good girls come home so late?— GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) July 23, 2017
All from #Peacefulpeople— LINGA (@Aadhi_Yogi) July 23, 2017
Women should
.Not go out
.Wear what we say to wear
.Not express their views in SM
All for women empowerment !!
Don't invite troubles ma'am...Sonu Nigam ji had to quit Twitter because of same observation. Ppl u think r with u won't speak a single word— Archana Sharma (@Archnaaaa) July 23, 2017
There is no place of azaan thru a loudspeaker in a secular country.thiss shows India isn't secular as it has given in to Islamists— Amit Srivastav (@amu_26) July 23, 2017
