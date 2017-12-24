JUST IN
Business Standard

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates world's biggest sand Santa face

A sand sculpture of Jesus Christ has also been created in front of the Santa face on the beach

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik makes a huge sand art of Santa Claus on the eve of Chirstmas at Puri beach on Sunday. Photo:PTI
Globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday claimed to have created the "world's biggest" sand Santa face with message "World Peace" on the Puri beach of Odisha on Christmas eve.

Pattnaik claimed he has created the 25 feet high and 50 ft wide sand Santa face with an aim to give the creation a place in the Limca book of World record.


A sand sculpture of Jesus Christ has also been created in front of the Santa face on the beach, he said adding about 600 tonne of sand including coloured sand had been used for creating the huge structure.

The master sculptor was assisted by 40 of his disciples at the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute of Puri and they took 35 hours to erect the mammoth structure.

The sculpture will be on display till January 1, said Pattnaik.

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 21:07 IST

