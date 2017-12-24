Sudarshan Pattnaik creates world's biggest sand Santa face

Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday claimed to have created the "world's biggest" sand face with message "World Peace" on the of Odisha on eve.



Pattnaik claimed he has created the 25 feet high and 50 ft wide sand face with an aim to give the creation a place in the Limca book of World record.



A sand sculpture of Jesus Christ has also been created in front of the face on the beach, he said adding about 600 tonne of sand including coloured sand had been used for creating the huge structure.The was assisted by 40 of his disciples at the and they took 35 hours to erect the mammoth structure.The sculpture will be on display till January 1, said Pattnaik.