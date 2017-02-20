Suicide bid fails; woman jumps before metro train, suffers fracture

A 25-year-old woman, working at a private hospital in Delhi, on Monday allegedly attempted to commit by jumping before a train.

Officials said the incident was reported from the station around 7.30 am when the identified as F Nishat allegedly jumped on the track even as the train bound for Samaypur Badli was moving in.

The lady, an employee of a private hospital, suffered a on her right hand and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police is trying to ascertain the reasons for her attempting the alleged bid, they said.

services were disrupted for about 10 minutes, they added.