Suicide bid fails; woman jumps before metro train, suffers fracture

Lady, employee of private hospital, suffered fracture on her right hand and was rushed to hospital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro
Delhi metro. Photo: PTI

A 25-year-old woman, working at a private hospital in Delhi, on Monday allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a Metro train.

Officials said the incident was reported from the Guru Dronacharya station around 7.30 am when the woman identified as F Nishat allegedly jumped on the track even as the train bound for Samaypur Badli was moving in.

The lady, an employee of a private hospital, suffered a fracture on her right hand and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police is trying to ascertain the reasons for her attempting the alleged suicide bid, they said.

Metro services were disrupted for about 10 minutes, they added.

