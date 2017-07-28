Sujatro Ghosh is tackling women's safety issues via unique photo campaign

Mumbai’s bustling streets are witnessing an unusual sight these days. In classrooms, parks, outside butcher shops, at Worli Sea Link and Dadar station, women are posing for photographs with cow masks. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or old, students, slum dwellers, professionals or domestic workers — they’re all coming together to raise a collective voice in a series of startling photographs that have gone viral on social media. The brainchild of 23-year-old Sujatro Ghosh, an independent photographer and activist, this photo campaign highlights the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?