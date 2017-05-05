TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nirbhaya gang-rape case: Supreme Court to deliver verdict today
Business Standard

Sukma attack: 4 suspected Naxals arrested in connection with deadly ambush

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24

ANI  |  Sukma (Chhattisgarh) 

crpf, sukma, crpf sukma
Twenty six Central Reserve Paramilitary Force jawans were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on April 24, 2017. Photo: Reuters

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack.

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops along with the state police carried out a search operation at the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday visited the CRPF personnel injured in the deadly Sukma Naxal attack.

"We are making efforts to prevent such kind of incidents in the future. We will try to finish this issue as soon as possible," said Ahir after meeting the soldiers in the hospital.

He further said that a meeting will be held on May 8 to review the situation and further course of action will be discussed.

Earlier, on May 1, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Sukma attack with country's top security officials.

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF's 74th Battalion was ambushed by the Naxals when it was manning a road construction project.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sukma attack: 4 suspected Naxals arrested in connection with deadly ambush

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack.

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops along with the state police carried out a search operation at the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday visited the CRPF personnel injured in the deadly Sukma Naxal attack.

"We are making efforts to prevent such kind of incidents in the future. We will try to finish this issue as soon as possible," said Ahir after meeting the soldiers in the hospital.

He further said that a meeting will be held on May 8 to review the situation and further course of action will be discussed.

Earlier, on May 1, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Sukma attack with country's top security officials.

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF's 74th Battalion was ambushed by the Naxals when it was manning a road construction project.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sukma attack: 4 suspected Naxals arrested in connection with deadly ambush

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack.

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops along with the state police carried out a search operation at the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Thursday visited the CRPF personnel injured in the deadly Sukma Naxal attack.

"We are making efforts to prevent such kind of incidents in the future. We will try to finish this issue as soon as possible," said Ahir after meeting the soldiers in the hospital.

He further said that a meeting will be held on May 8 to review the situation and further course of action will be discussed.

Earlier, on May 1, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Sukma attack with country's top security officials.

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF's 74th Battalion was ambushed by the Naxals when it was manning a road construction project.

image
Business Standard
177 22