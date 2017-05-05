Sukma attack: 4 suspected Naxals arrested in connection with deadly ambush

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected in connection with the deadly

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the troops along with the state police carried out a search operation at the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs on Thursday visited the personnel injured in the deadly Sukma Naxal attack.

"We are making efforts to prevent such kind of incidents in the future. We will try to finish this issue as soon as possible," said Ahir after meeting the soldiers in the hospital.

He further said that a meeting will be held on May 8 to review the situation and further course of action will be discussed.

Earlier, on May 1, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in with country's top security officials.

As many as 26 personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF's 74th Battalion was ambushed by the when it was manning a road construction project.