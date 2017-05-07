TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lalu-Shahabuddin audio tape: RJD, JDU cry conspiracy; BJP calls out Nitish
Business Standard

Sukma attack: 9 Naxals involved in ambush on CRPF arrested in Chhattisgarh

19 Naxals were arrested and produced before a court in Dantewada district

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Injured CRPF jawan being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. File photo:
Injured CRPF jawan being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. File photo:

As many as 19 Naxalites, nine of them allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel last week, were on Saturday arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Of the nine Naxalites who were allegedly involved in the Burkapal attack, six were rounded up from Chintagufa police station area while three others from Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.



Around a dozen suspects were also rounded upduring joint search operations by the Central Reserve Police Force, the CoBRA and the district forcein Chintalnar, Chintagufa and Burkapal areas of Sukma for questioning, he said.

"During interrogation, nine of them admitted to their involvement in the attack following which they were arrested today," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sodhi Linga (30), Sodhi Muda (45), Podiam Joga (38), Madkam Bheema (18), Rava Aayta (20) and Madkam Somdu (34) from Chintagufa, Vetti Malla (26), Muchaki Nanda (39) and Madvi Kosa (40) from Chintalnar, the ASP said, adding they all were active as members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)- a frontal wing of the Maoists.

In a separate action, 10 janmilitia members of the Maoists were today arrested from Kukanar police station area by a composite squad of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force, he said.

The 10 were allegedly involved in torching two trucks and opening fire at a police patrolling party in Kukanar area between Jagdalapur and Sukma on National Highway 30 on February 26, he said.

All the nineteen ultras were produced before a court in Dantewada district which sent them in judicial remand, the officer added.

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel, belonging to 74th battalion, were killed in a Maoist ambush while patrolling in Burkapal area of the Sukma district.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sukma attack: 9 Naxals involved in ambush on CRPF arrested in Chhattisgarh

19 Naxals were arrested and produced before a court in Dantewada district

19 Naxals were arrested and produced before a court in Dantewada district As many as 19 Naxalites, nine of them allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel last week, were on Saturday arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Of the nine Naxalites who were allegedly involved in the Burkapal attack, six were rounded up from Chintagufa police station area while three others from Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

Around a dozen suspects were also rounded upduring joint search operations by the Central Reserve Police Force, the CoBRA and the district forcein Chintalnar, Chintagufa and Burkapal areas of Sukma for questioning, he said.

"During interrogation, nine of them admitted to their involvement in the attack following which they were arrested today," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sodhi Linga (30), Sodhi Muda (45), Podiam Joga (38), Madkam Bheema (18), Rava Aayta (20) and Madkam Somdu (34) from Chintagufa, Vetti Malla (26), Muchaki Nanda (39) and Madvi Kosa (40) from Chintalnar, the ASP said, adding they all were active as members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)- a frontal wing of the Maoists.

In a separate action, 10 janmilitia members of the Maoists were today arrested from Kukanar police station area by a composite squad of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force, he said.

The 10 were allegedly involved in torching two trucks and opening fire at a police patrolling party in Kukanar area between Jagdalapur and Sukma on National Highway 30 on February 26, he said.

All the nineteen ultras were produced before a court in Dantewada district which sent them in judicial remand, the officer added.

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel, belonging to 74th battalion, were killed in a Maoist ambush while patrolling in Burkapal area of the Sukma district. image
Business Standard
177 22

Sukma attack: 9 Naxals involved in ambush on CRPF arrested in Chhattisgarh

19 Naxals were arrested and produced before a court in Dantewada district

As many as 19 Naxalites, nine of them allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel last week, were on Saturday arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

Of the nine Naxalites who were allegedly involved in the Burkapal attack, six were rounded up from Chintagufa police station area while three others from Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

Around a dozen suspects were also rounded upduring joint search operations by the Central Reserve Police Force, the CoBRA and the district forcein Chintalnar, Chintagufa and Burkapal areas of Sukma for questioning, he said.

"During interrogation, nine of them admitted to their involvement in the attack following which they were arrested today," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sodhi Linga (30), Sodhi Muda (45), Podiam Joga (38), Madkam Bheema (18), Rava Aayta (20) and Madkam Somdu (34) from Chintagufa, Vetti Malla (26), Muchaki Nanda (39) and Madvi Kosa (40) from Chintalnar, the ASP said, adding they all were active as members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)- a frontal wing of the Maoists.

In a separate action, 10 janmilitia members of the Maoists were today arrested from Kukanar police station area by a composite squad of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the district force, he said.

The 10 were allegedly involved in torching two trucks and opening fire at a police patrolling party in Kukanar area between Jagdalapur and Sukma on National Highway 30 on February 26, he said.

All the nineteen ultras were produced before a court in Dantewada district which sent them in judicial remand, the officer added.

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel, belonging to 74th battalion, were killed in a Maoist ambush while patrolling in Burkapal area of the Sukma district.

image
Business Standard
177 22