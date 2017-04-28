Sukma attack: Gautam Gambhir to bear educational expenses of martyrs kids

-
In a noble gesture, India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has decided to support the children of the 25 CRPF men, who were recently killed in a Maoist attack in Chattisgarh's Sukma district.
Pledging his support to the families of the martrys, Gambhir took to twitter to announce that his foundation will take care of the education expenses of the martrys' children.
"The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs," Gambhir announced on his twitter page.
"The quantum of losing a dear one while serving the country can never ever be compared to losing a cricket match.
"I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of 2 CRPF men killed in the latest attacks," the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper further tweeted.
In one of the deadliest Naxal attacks in Chattisgarh in recent past, 25 CRPF personnel of the 74th battalion were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma area on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders team members had worn black arm bands during their last IPL game on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the martyred security personnels.
