Sukma attack: Gautam Gambhir to bear educational expenses of martyrs kids

In one of deadliest Naxal attacks in Chattisgarh, 25 CRPF personnel of 74th battalion were killed

In a noble gesture, cricketer Gautam has decided to support the children of the 25 men, who were recently killed in a attack in Chattisgarh's district.



Pledging his support to the families of the martrys, took to twitter to announce that his foundation will take care of the education expenses of the martrys' children.



"The Gautam Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs," announced on his twitter page.



"The quantum of losing a dear one while serving the country can never ever be compared to losing a cricket match.



"I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of 2 men killed in the latest attacks," the Knight Riders skipper further tweeted.



In one of the deadliest Naxal attacks in Chattisgarh in recent past, 25 personnel of the 74th battalion were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south area on Monday.



Knight Riders team members had worn black arm bands during their last game on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the martyred security personnels.

Press Trust of India