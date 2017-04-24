TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Muslims too don't want mosque at Ayodhya site: RSS leader
Business Standard

Sukma attack: Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, says PM Modi

In one of the deadliest attacks, Naxals kill 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sukma Attack
LJP activists take part in a candle light vigil to pray for CRPF jawans lost their lives in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.

"Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted.




"We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added.


He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack.
In one of the deadliest attacks, naxals ambushed a CRPF contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sukma attack: Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, says PM Modi

In one of the deadliest attacks, Naxals kill 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain. "Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted. "We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added. He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack. In one of the deadliest attacks, naxals ambushed a CRPF contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.

"Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted.


"We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added.


He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack.



In one of the deadliest attacks, naxals ambushed a CRPF contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel. image
Business Standard
177 22

Sukma attack: Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, says PM Modi

In one of the deadliest attacks, Naxals kill 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.

"Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted.


"We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added.


He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack.



In one of the deadliest attacks, naxals ambushed a CRPF contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel.

image
Business Standard
177 22