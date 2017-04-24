Sukma attack: Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, says PM Modi

In one of the deadliest attacks, Naxals kill 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Modi on Monday condemned the naxal attack on personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.



"Attack on @crpfindia personnel in is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted.





We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. — Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017

We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. — Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017

May those injured in today's attack in recover at the earliest. — Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

"We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added.He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack.In one of the deadliest attacks, ambushed a contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel.