Sukma attack: Sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the naxal attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, terming it as a "cowardly and deplorable" act, and asserted that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.
"Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely," he tweeted.
We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017
"We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families," he added.
We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017
He wished speedy recovery to those injured in today's attack.
May those injured in today's attack in Chhattisgarh recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2017
In one of the deadliest attacks, naxals ambushed a CRPF contingent in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district at around 12:25 pm, killing several personnel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU