Sukma attack: Trooper who criticised Rajnath Singh wants to surrender

Pankaj Kumar Mishra, a paratrooper who posted a video on ranting against Home Minister after a relative died in the Sukma attack, on Thursday moved the High saying he wanted to surrender and sought protection to his life.

Kumar, who claimed to have been detained by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said he ran away from the battalion after fearing threat to his life.

Kumar approached the saying he wanted to surrender and his life be protected after his surrender.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar asked the Director General to accept Kumar's surrender and deal with the case as per law.

The asked Kumar to report to DG on Saturday and also directed the department not to assault him.

Mishra, of the 221 battalion stationed at Durgapur in West Bengal, had posted a video on Facebook after his relative Abhay Kumar was killed in the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, in which 25 personnel lost their lives.

In his video, Kumar had said: "They should not forget that these jawans provide security to leaders like Amit Shah. We voted for Modiji and not BJP, and leaders like are misleading the Prime Minister." He requested Singh to meet the family members of slain personnel.