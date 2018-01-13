Sula, Grover and Fratelli, three of India's most popular wine trails

Vineyards and wineries have been taking root in India since 1986, but it’s only in the last few years that clusters of wineries that facilitate visiting more than one unit have emerged. The Indian wine industry is growing at 15-20 per cent annually and quality is improving all the time.

But while there are currently some 75-odd wineries dotted around India, only 15 are worthy of note, and most consumers are aware of only three — Sula, Grover and perhaps Fratelli. For the wine aficionado, wine trails make for an instructive and, quite literally, refreshingly different ...