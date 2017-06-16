Sun TV's digital platform Sun NXT can be viewed across screen formats

Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV
has recently launched a new digital
content platform called Sun NXT.
The app
is compatible with every screen format, ranging from smartphones to living room TV. Keeping the global
future of digital
content in mind, it is available on both Android and iOS.
Sun NXT
will offer 4,000 movies, live streaming of over 40 channels, catch-up TV- in four languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The company claimed that the app
had already crossed more than 1.1 million downloads, within four days from its launch. They believed that the momentum was strong and accelerating, with all signs pointing towards the next milestone of over 2 million downloads.
