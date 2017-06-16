TRENDING ON BS
Sun TV's digital platform Sun NXT can be viewed across screen formats

To offer 4,000 movies, live streaming of over 40 channels, and catch-up TV in 4 Indian languages

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Sun Nxt (Photo courtesy: Google Play)
Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV has recently launched a new digital content platform called Sun NXT. The app is compatible with every screen format, ranging from smartphones to living room TV. Keeping the global future of digital content in mind, it is available on both Android and iOS.

Sun NXT will offer 4,000 movies, live streaming of over 40 channels, catch-up TV- in four languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The company claimed that the app had already crossed more than 1.1 million downloads, within four days from its launch. They believed that the momentum was strong and accelerating, with all signs pointing towards the next milestone of over 2 million downloads. 

