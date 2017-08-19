Sunanda case: Police took 2 months to inform hotel about de-sealing suite

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday pulled up the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite in which was found dead.

They have also asked the Police as to why has it taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

On other hand, the Leela hotel told the court that Police had sent a letter to the hotel, the other day that Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will have to visit the hotel again on September 1 to collect further evidence, and hence the room can't be de sealed yet.

Courts of Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, has taken note of Police submission that the CFSL expert team will have to visit the Leela hotel on September 1 and collect evidence.

The lawyer representing Leela Hotel told the court that the room has been sealed since 2015, and no evidence has been collected so far.

Court asked for further report on September 4.

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

