Sunanda Pushkar case: Police charge Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide

Tharoor has been arrayed as an accused in the case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor

Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tharoor has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 16:00 IST

