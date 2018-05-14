Sunanda Pushkar case: Police charge Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide

-
Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.
Tharoor has been arrayed as an accused in the case.
Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.
