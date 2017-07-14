Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi court seeks report of Leela Palace Hotel suite

A Delhi court on Friday sought damage report of the sealed suite no. 345 from Hotel Leela Palace in the

Hotel Leela Palace administration had earlier moved an application before the court, seeking permission to open the sealed room number 345.

A court also sought a reply from the Delhi Police on a plea filed by Hotel Leela Palace where Pushkar was found dead in January 2014, seeking to de-seal room 345.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma asked the Investigating Officer of the case to file the reply by July 21.

On July 12, the Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing of the on a plea by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy till July 20.

Swamy on July 6 had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

During the hearing, the High Court observed that there is delay in the case and asked Swamy as to why he had come at such a later stage.

The High Court also stated that during the time of the case, Tharoor may have been in power, but asks what influence he wields now.

To this, Swamy submitted a statement that said: "I've come after exhausting all other possibilities. Tharoor is still an MP and belongs to the largest Opposition party."

The Delhi High Court has asked the Home Ministry, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the police to file their stand on the current status in the matter.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on the night of January 17, 2014.

