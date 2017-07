Capital on Friday said will be its global head- equities with effect from September 1, 2017. Currently, Singhania is the chief investment officer (CIO) equities of Mutual Fund. Manish Gunwani, who recently quit rival fund house ICICI Prudential MF, will be the new CIO-equities at MF.



“Sunil will play a leadership role in expanding businesses, especially across life insurance, offshore funds, alternative investment fund (AIF) and wealth management, besides providing broad strategic inputs to portfolio managers within the scope of the existing regulatory framework,” said Capital in a release.



Singhania is part of MF’s equity team since 2013. “Sunil will play a leadership role in expanding businesses, especially across life insurance, offshore funds, alternative investment fund (AIF) and wealth management, besides providing broad strategic inputs to portfolio managers within the scope of the existing regulatory framework,” said Capital in a release.Singhania is part of MF’s equity team since 2013.