Sunny Leone's new year event cancelled after threats from pro-Kannada group

Sunny is expected to participate in a New Year party event at Manyatha Tech Park on December 31 night

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Sunny Leone, protestors
The members of pro- Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene staged a demonstration protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a new year eve event at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru. Photo: ANI Twitter handle

The members of pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KARAVE) staged a demonstration, protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a party event

Sunny is expected to participate in a New Year party event at Manyatha Tech Park on December 31 night.

The protesters are urging her not to participate in the scheduled event. They have threatened that if she attended the event, then the party workers would commit suicide.

Jayadev Prasad, Secretary of KARAVE said: "We don't have any objections if she (Sunny) attends the programme with a saree as per Indian culture. If she attends the event, with a half dress or in any other ways we will commit suicide at the event."

"We have already purchased 70 tickets for the event. If she dances half-naked, we will protest more and then commit suicide to save our culture," added Prasad.

There have been similar protests against Sunny Leone, owing to her past as a former adult star, prior to joining Bollywood.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 20:54 IST

