Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief

Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, who has been superseded by General Bipin Rawat as the chief of army staff (COAS) from the New Year, has announced he will continue in service. Even as Gen Rawat was ceremonially taking over charge as Army chief on Saturday morning in New Delhi, Bakshi personally addressed his staff at Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, stating that he would extend his full support to Rawat. Bakshi’s address was relayed by videoconference to other headquarters under his jurisdiction. Bakshi complimented all the men in Eastern Command for ...

Ajai Shukla