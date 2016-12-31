TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Abhinav Bindra backs IOA suspension, lauds ministry's decision
Business Standard

Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief

Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, who has been superseded by General Bipin Rawat as the chief of army staff (COAS) from the New Year, has announced he will continue in service. Even as Gen Rawat was ceremonially taking over charge as Army chief on Saturday morning in New Delhi, Bakshi personally addressed his staff at Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, stating that he would extend his full support to Rawat. Bakshi’s address was relayed by videoconference to other headquarters under his jurisdiction. Bakshi complimented all the men in Eastern Command for ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief

Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017

Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017 Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, who has been superseded by General Bipin Rawat as the chief of army staff (COAS) from the New Year, has announced he will continue in service. Even as Gen Rawat was ceremonially taking over charge as Army chief on Saturday morning in New Delhi, Bakshi personally addressed his staff at Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, stating that he would extend his full support to Rawat. Bakshi’s address was relayed by videoconference to other headquarters under his jurisdiction. Bakshi complimented all the men in Eastern Command for ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief

Gen Bipin Rawat has superseded Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi to become COAS from Jan 1, 2017

Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, who has been superseded by General Bipin Rawat as the chief of army staff (COAS) from the New Year, has announced he will continue in service. Even as Gen Rawat was ceremonially taking over charge as Army chief on Saturday morning in New Delhi, Bakshi personally addressed his staff at Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, stating that he would extend his full support to Rawat. Bakshi’s address was relayed by videoconference to other headquarters under his jurisdiction. Bakshi complimented all the men in Eastern Command for ...

image
Business Standard
177 22