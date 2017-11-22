Supersonic BrahMos missile successfully tested using Sukhoi-30 aircraft

India has created history on Wednesday after it successfully flight-tested the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile from the Indian Air Forces (IAF) front-line fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal.

The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two stage missiles engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal.

The successful maiden test firing of BrahMos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAFs air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges. BrahMos ALCM weighing 2.5 ton is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft modified by HAL to carry weapons.

BrahMos, the world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role is now capable of being launched from Land, Sea and Air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India. BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPOM of Russia.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and BrahMos for the outstanding accomplishment.

Dr S Christopher, Chairman DRDO and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D congratulated the Scientists and Engineers for this excellent text book kind of flight test.

The missile test was witnessed by Dr Sudhir Mishra, Dircetor General (DG) (BrahMos), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), BrahMos Aerospace along with senior officials, Scientists and Officials from DRDO and BrahMos.