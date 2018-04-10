JUST IN
Supreme Court asks govt to file Cauvery management scheme by May 3

The court will decide the next step after receiving the draft scheme from the central government

BS Reporter 

The Supreme Court on Monday frowned upon the Centre for not complying with its order on Cauvery water and asked it to formulate a draft scheme on sharing water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The draft shall be submitted to the court by May 3 for its approval. The court will decide the next step after receiving the draft scheme from the central government.
The court, while modifying the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award of 2007, had raised the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft to 270 tmcft while reducing the share of Tamil Nadu. The court compensated Tamil Nadu by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.
