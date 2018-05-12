Supreme Court collegium again backs Justice KM Joseph's appointment

The agreed in principle to reiterate the recommendation for elevation of Chief Justice K M Joseph as a judge of the apex court, after his name was returned by the Centre.

Justice Joseph had headed the bench in the that had quashed the government's decision to impose President's Rule in the Congress-ruled hill state in 2016. In 2017, the Congress lost the assembly election there.After an hour-long deliberation, the five-member collegium, comprising and judges J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, and Kurian Joseph, unanimously decided that Joseph's name should be accompanied with the recommendation of names of other Chief Justices of high courts for elevation to Supreme Court.

The collegium, in a resolution, said there was need for further discussion on the issue of sending the other names to the Centre and decided to meet again on Thursday.

Earlier on May 2, the collegium had met on the issue but had deferred its decision.

In the meeting, the agenda was same and besides Joseph, the collegium deliberated on the names of some judges from Calcutta, and Telangana & High Courts for elevation as judges.

The Centre, while returning the file of Joseph to the collegium, had mentioned that judges from various high courts had not found place in the

During the deliberations on Friday, sources said those high court judges in the race to be elevated to the are Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee, originally from the HC, Gujarat HC Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, whose parent cadre is the Telangana and HC, and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who is originally from HC.

Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most judge of the apex court, had on May 9 written a letter to the CJI urging him to convene the Collegium meet to forward Joseph's name to the Centre.

The government had on April 26 returned the collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph seeking its reconsideration, saying the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of Kerala in the higher judiciary from where he hails.

It had also questioned his seniority for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

According to an apex court official, Justice Chelameswar, in his letter sent to the CJI, had conveyed that he was reiterating his decision favaouring elevation of Justice Joseph as the judge of the top court as there was no change in the circumstances that had led the Collegium to recommend his name to the government on January 10.

Justice Chelameswar, who retires on June 22, was also understood to have responded to all the points raised in the communication to the CJI by expressing reservations on the elevation of Justice Joseph.

Justice Kurian Joseph, during his visit to Kerala last week, had also reportedly made it clear that he was in favour of reiterating the recommendation of the Collegium on the issue concerning the