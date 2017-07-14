Supreme Court drops contempt, perjury proceedings against Anurag Thakur

Former president on Friday got relief from the which dropped the and proceedings against him after he tendered an unconditional and unequivocal apology in person.



A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra dropped the proceedings against Thakur after his senior counsel said that the former chief and BJP MP has expressed his regret from the core of his heart.



"An affidavit has been filed by the contemnor. The contemnor (Thakur) also, as assured by senior counsel P S Patwalia, appearing for the contemnor, is personally present in the Court. The contemnor has also expressed his regret and states that whatever has been stated in the affidavit has come from the core of his heart," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud noted.



The top court also recorded the submission of senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, assisting the court as amicus curiae, that "the whole episode can be closed as regards the contemnor because of the affidavit filed."



also submitted that there was some kind of misinformation or miscommunication.



"Regard being had to the factual scenario in entirety, we drop the proceedings for and also the direction for initiation of the proceedings under Section 340 CrPC (perjury) and the notice stands discharged," the bench said.



Earlier, Thakur had tendered an "unconditional" and "unequivocal" apology in the Supreme Court, saying it was never his intention to undermine the majesty of the apex court.



Thakur, a senior BJP leader and a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was asked by the apex court on July 7 to tender an apology in explicit terms to get relief from the proceedings initiated against him.



It had initiated proceedings against Thakur on January 2 this year for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the issue of BCCI's autonomy.



"The conduct of the President of in seeking a letter from the President of ICC in August 2016, after the final judgement and Order of this Court, is nothing but an attempt on the part of the head of to evade complying with the Order of this Court," the apex court had said while issuing a show-cause notice to Thakur.

