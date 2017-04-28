Supreme Court junks plea seeking ban on surrogate advertisements

Surrogate advertising is used to promote products like alcohol and cigarettes

Surrogate advertising is used to promote products like alcohol and cigarettes

The on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a ban on surrogate advertisements, including soda commercials by liquor companies.



Surrogate advertising is used to promote products like and cigarettes, for which are prohibited, in the guise of other products.



A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar dismissed the plea filed by a law student who had also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines to ban such



"Do you think that these soda make people drink more? We don't think so...Sorry," the bench that also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.



The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a Rajasthan resident Kartikey Bhatt who claimed that the Cable Television Networks Rules state that no advertisement shall be permitted which directly or indirectly promotes production, sale or consumption of liquor or other intoxicants.



However, the government has failed to discharge their legal duty and were being illegally broadcast on cable services without seeking any prior permission, the plea said.



Noting that for was illegal, the plea said it was the government and its agencies' failure to ensure implementation of the law.

Press Trust of India