Supreme Court orders CBI probe into 60 fake encounters in Manipur

Justice Lokur asked CBI to constitute a team within two weeks to investigate the encounters

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the over 60 cases of alleged fake shootouts by the security forces in Manipur.

The CBI has to file its report in January 2018.

Handing over the investigation to the CBI, a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked its director to constitute a team within two weeks to investigate the encounters.

