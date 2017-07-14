Supreme Court orders CBI probe into 60 fake encounters in Manipur

-
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the over 60 cases of alleged fake shootouts by the security forces in Manipur.
The CBI has to file its report in January 2018.
Handing over the investigation to the CBI, a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur asked its director to constitute a team within two weeks to investigate the encounters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
