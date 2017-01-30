TRENDING ON BS
Supreme Court refuses bail to Asaram in rape case, orders new FIR

Court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Asaram for filing a false report on his medical condition

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Asaram Bapu on wheel chair at the Jodhpur airport as he is being taken to Delhi for medical check up in AIIMS from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to self-styled godman Asaram, saying his health condition wasn't such that he can't be treated in Jodhpur.

Asaram is lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail and is facing prosecution for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Rejecting the plea by Asaram seeking modification of the October 24, 2016 order refusing him bail, Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice NV Ramana referred to a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences medical board.

The AIIMS board of eight senior doctors had said the evaluation of his prostate ailment remained incomplete because of Asaram's refusal to undergo required tests.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Asaram for filing a false report purportedly where the Superintendent of the Jodhpur Central Jail supported his medical condition.

Rejecting his unconditional apology, the court directed registering of an FIR against Asaram.

