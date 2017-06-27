Supreme Court refuses interim order against govt notification on Aadhaar

The Supreme on Tuesday refused to pass any interim order against the Centre's notification making mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.

A vacation bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha said that no interim order can be passed at this stage on the "mere apprehension" of petitioners that may deprive people from availing benefits of various social welfare schemes due to lack of

The bench referred to the June 9 judgement passed by the apex in which it had upheld the validity of an Act provision making mandatory for allotment of PAN cards and filing of returns, but had put a partial stay on its implementation till a Constitution bench addressed the issue of right to privacy.

The bench said, "In view of the observations made in the judgement in Para 90 of the case... Decided on June 9, no further observation is required."

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the Centre has extended the June 30 deadline to September 30 for those who do not have and are availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners, told the that the Centre should be directed not to deprive any person of the benefits of social welfare schemes which he/she is enjoying now due to lack of

"No interim order can be passed in mandamus on mere apprehensions. You have to wait for one week. If somebody is deprived (of the benefits) you can point out the same to this court," the bench told Divan and posted the matter for further hearing on July 7.

The apex was hearing three separate petitions challenging government's notification making mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes.