Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to Justice CS Karnan

SC refused Karnan's plea seeking interim bail & suspension of 6-month sentence for contempt of court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan
Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan's plea seeking interim bail and suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to him for contempt of court.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said the court was duty-bound by the order of the seven-judge bench on the case and Karnan, arrested yesterday after being on the run for more than a month, should mention the matter before a bench of the chief justice.



The seven-judge bench had already passed an order and only the special bench could hear the plea, the judges said.

Appearing for Karnan, advocate Mathew J Nedumpara said this court had all the powers and should grant the interim bail till the reopening of the court.

To this, the vacation bench said it could not override the order of the seven-judge bench.

Karnan, 62, was arrested last night by the West Bengal CID from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, more than a month after the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.

