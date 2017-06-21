Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to Justice CS Karnan

SC refused Karnan's plea seeking interim bail & suspension of 6-month sentence for contempt of court

The on Wednesday refused to entertain former High Court C S Karnan's plea seeking and suspension of the six-month sentence awarded to him for



A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said the court was duty-bound by the order of the seven- bench on the case and Karnan, arrested yesterday after being on the run for more than a month, should mention the matter before a bench of the chief justice.



The seven- bench had already passed an order and only the special bench could hear the plea, the judges said.



Appearing for Karnan, advocate Mathew J Nedumpara said this court had all the powers and should grant the till the reopening of the court.



To this, the vacation bench said it could not override the order of the seven- bench.



Karnan, 62, was arrested last night by the CID from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, more than a month after the sentenced him to six months imprisonment for

Press Trust of India