Supreme Court refuses to stay new Tamil Nadu law on Jallikattu

SC permitted animal rights bodies, other individuals to amend pending petitions to challenge new law

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the new legislation passed recently by the Tamil Nadu Assembly allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and RF Nariman also permitted the Centre to withdraw the January 7, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.



The apex court permitted animal rights bodies and other individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation.

It also asked senior advocates K Parasaran and Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, to convey to the state government to maintain law and order situation.

