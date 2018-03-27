SC says Khap panchayats can't scuttle, block marriages: Top 10 developments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the interference by illegal assemblies, like 'khap' panchayats, in marriages of two consenting adults as "absolutely illegal" and laid down guidelines to prevent such intrusions. A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the norms laid down by the apex court would remain in force until a suitable legislation was enacted by Parliament. The apex court's judgment came on a plea by an NGO called Shakti Vahini. The plea urged the apex court to address the issue of bodies like Khap panchayats issuing diktats and interfering in marriages that did not meet their approval. Sending out a stern message to Khap Panchayats, the Supreme Court had in February cracked the whip against them and told them to "not become conscience keepers" as the "law will take its own course". Further, the apex court had stated that it was in the jurisdiction of the courts to decide if a marriage was legally valid or not. The Supreme Court had pulled up Khap Panchayats for taking the law into their own hands. Here are the top 10 developments in the Supreme Court ruling on Khap interference in marriages: 1) Khap interference in marriages 'absolutely illegal': The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled as "absolutely illegal" the interference of any illegal assemblies, like khap panchayats, in a marriage between two consenting adults. The apex court laid down guidelines to prevent such intrusions. 2) Supreme Court's norms to stay in force till Parliament brings a law: A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that the norms laid down by the Supreme Court would remain in force until Parliament enacted a suitable legislation. The Bench laid down remedial and preventive measures that would operate until a statutory framework to deal with such instances was put in place. ALSO READ: Khap interference in marriages absolutely illegal: SC 3) Order comes on NGO Shakti Vahini's plea: The Apex court disposed of a petition filed by the NGO Shakti Vahini against Khap Panchayats seeking directions to the Centre and state governments for preventing honour killings.

