Supreme Court seeks BCCI's reply over e-auction of IPL media rights

The on Friday sought a detailed response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over a plea seeking e-auction of media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The auction process for media rights is slated to be held from August 17 and the rights would operate for a period of five years.

The three-member bench, headed by justice Dipak Misra, has given a two-week time to the to reply as to why broadcasting rights of matches are not being sold through e-auctioning.

On July 11, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy moved to the apex court, seeking e-auction of media rights for the matches of the lucrative T20 league.

At present, Pictures Network India (SPNI) is holding the rights of the However, their deal is going to an end after the event's next edition.

In 2008, the Singapore-based World Group bagged the television rights for a 10-year period with a USD 918 million bid.

It simultaneously signed a deal with Multi Screen Media Pvt. Ltd. (MSM) that would be the official broadcaster. The contract was recast before 2009, with MSM agreeing to pay USD1.63 billion for nine years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)