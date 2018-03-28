JUST IN
Supreme Court stays order allotting pressure cooker symbol to Dhinakaran

Delhi HC had on March 9 directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably that of 'pressure cooker'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
(Photo: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept in abeyance a Delhi High Court order asking the Election Commission to consider allotting the 'pressure cooker' poll symbol to the AIADMK faction led by T T V Dhinakaran.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar also asked the acting chief justice of Delhi High Court to set up a two-judge bench to decide the main dispute between the two AIADMK factions, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswamy and Dhinakaran, over their rival claims on the party and its 'two leaves' symbol by April end.

The Delhi High Court had on March 9 directed the poll panel to allot a common symbol, preferably that of 'pressure cooker', and a name to the AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 16:51 IST

