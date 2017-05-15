Supreme Court to continue hearing on Triple Talaq case today

The Supreme will on Monday continue its hearing on the case.

Attorney General (AG) would argue the matter today.

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex that it opposes the practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice.

However, All Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) counsel told the apex that is a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top should not interfere in it.

"The Central makes rules but in my opinion the apex should not interfere into it," Sibal said.

While hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq, the apex observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not.

A five-judge bench of the apex further observed that it would not hear polygamy issue along with the case.

Relentless debates on the validity and plausibility of this practice were instigated soon after one petitioner, Shayara Banu, challenged the Muslim personal over instantaneous application of (talaq-e-bidat), polygamy and nikah-halala.

Supporting the stance of ending the practice of triple talaq, the Allahabad High had earlier asserted that the rights of any person, including Muslim women, cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

In December last year, the Allahabad High termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "talaq" thrice "unconstitutional."

The further observed that sanctioned under Muslim Personal that governs marriage, property and divorce violates the rights of Muslim women.

" is unconstitutional. It violates the rights of Muslim women," ruled the high court, adding that no personal board was above the Constitution.