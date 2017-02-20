Supreme Court to decide whether to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

The on Monday reserved its order on whether to refer the matter pertaining to the ban on the entry of women at Kerala's Sabarimala temple to a constitution bench.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the parties, including the amicus curiae, to furnish the questions which are likely to be referred to the larger bench.

"Judgement reserved on the question whether the matter should go to a larger bench or not," the bench said.

"Counsel for the parties shall file written submission and questions which should fall under the constitutional framework, that is likely to be referred to the larger bench," stated the three-judge bench.

The apex court also allowed several applications, filed in support as well as against the ban on entry of women in the temple, seeking impleadment in the matter.