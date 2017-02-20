TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Educated Kerala is losing values: Shashi Tharoor on molestation of actress
Business Standard

Supreme Court to decide whether to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

Counsel for parties shall file written submissions that are likely to be referred to a larger bench

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sabarimala temple
Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on whether to refer the matter pertaining to the ban on the entry of women at Kerala's Sabarimala temple to a constitution bench.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the parties, including the amicus curiae, to furnish the questions which are likely to be referred to the larger bench.

"Judgement reserved on the question whether the matter should go to a larger bench or not," the bench said.

"Counsel for the parties shall file written submission and questions which should fall under the constitutional framework, that is likely to be referred to the larger bench," stated the three-judge bench.

The apex court also allowed several applications, filed in support as well as against the ban on entry of women in the temple, seeking impleadment in the matter.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Supreme Court to decide whether to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

Counsel for parties shall file written submissions that are likely to be referred to a larger bench

Counsel for parties shall file written submissions that are likely to be referred to a larger bench
The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on whether to refer the matter pertaining to the ban on the entry of women at Kerala's Sabarimala temple to a constitution bench.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the parties, including the amicus curiae, to furnish the questions which are likely to be referred to the larger bench.

"Judgement reserved on the question whether the matter should go to a larger bench or not," the bench said.

"Counsel for the parties shall file written submission and questions which should fall under the constitutional framework, that is likely to be referred to the larger bench," stated the three-judge bench.

The apex court also allowed several applications, filed in support as well as against the ban on entry of women in the temple, seeking impleadment in the matter.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Supreme Court to decide whether to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

Counsel for parties shall file written submissions that are likely to be referred to a larger bench

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on whether to refer the matter pertaining to the ban on the entry of women at Kerala's Sabarimala temple to a constitution bench.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the parties, including the amicus curiae, to furnish the questions which are likely to be referred to the larger bench.

"Judgement reserved on the question whether the matter should go to a larger bench or not," the bench said.

"Counsel for the parties shall file written submission and questions which should fall under the constitutional framework, that is likely to be referred to the larger bench," stated the three-judge bench.

The apex court also allowed several applications, filed in support as well as against the ban on entry of women in the temple, seeking impleadment in the matter.

image
Business Standard
177 22