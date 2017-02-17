Supreme Court to examine making National Anthem mandatory

The Supreme Court on Friday did not go into the debate for making singing of the National Song mandatory in schools while clarifying that it has "kept alive" such a plea only for the National Anthem without expressing any view on it.
A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra referred to Article 51 A (a) of the Constitution and said it deals only with the National Anthem and the National Flag and not the National Song.
"Therefore, we do not intend to enter into any debate as far as the National Song is concerned," the bench, also comprising Justices R Banumathi and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, said.
The bench, which was hearing a plea seeking a direction for framing of a policy to promote and propagate the National Anthem, the National Flag and the National Song, tagged the petition with another similar plea on the issue which is pending before it.
Regarding the prayer seeking a direction to ascertain the feasibility of singing or playing the National Anthem and the National Song in Parliament or a state Assembly, public offices, courts and schools on every working day, the apex court said it would keep alive the prayer regarding schools only.
"In the earlier writ petition, a contention was advanced by the Attorney General pertaining to schools and, therefore, as far as the prayer relating to 'schools on every working day' is concerned, it is kept alive," the bench said.
"We may hasten to clarify when we have kept the prayer alive, that does not mean that we have expressed any opinion on the same," the apex court said.
During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was appearing for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said that one of the prayers in the plea for framing of a national policy was similar to the matter which is pending before the apex court.
The bench, which persued the order passed by it in the similar matter earlier, said that its order does not relate to the National Song or the National Flag.
"Be it clearly noted, Article 51A(a) of the Constitution of India does not refer to the National Song. It only refers to the National Flag and the National Anthem," it noted.
Supreme Court to examine making National Anthem mandatory
It noted that Article 51A(a) does not refer to National Song but to National Flag, National Anthem
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UTR83R
The Supreme Court on Friday did not go into the debate for making singing of the National Song mandatory in schools while clarifying that it has "kept alive" such a plea only for the National Anthem without expressing any view on it.
Supreme Court to examine making National Anthem mandatory
