Supreme Court to give interim order on Aadhaar related cases tomorrow

Attorney General said Centre is willing to extend deadline up to March 31 but Aadhaar should remain mandatory for opening of new bank account

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court will pronounce tomorrow its order on pleas seeking stay on Centre's move of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said Centre is willing to extend the deadline up to March 31 for mandatory linking of Aadhaar.

AG, however, said that Aadhaar should remain mandatory for opening of new bank account. 

A five-judge Constitution bench will commence from January 17 next year the final hearing on pleas challenging Aadhaar, Supreme Court said.
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 16:14 IST

