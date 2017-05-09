Supreme Court to hear contempt petition against Justice Karnan today

The will continue hearing the contempt petition against high court Justice CS Karnan on Tuesday.

earlier on Monday sentenced of India and six other SC judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with CJI, six judges — Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph — had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against in February after he had named 20 "corrupt judges," seeking a probe against them.

had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit.

on May 2 directed the court's registrar to issue non-bailable warrant against these seven judges. He tagged the apex court judges as 'accused' for not being present.

On May 1, in response to the apex court ordering an examination of his 'mental health', asserted that he would issue a suo moto suspension order against Director General of Police (DGP) if he forcefully conducted a medical checkup.

Karnan further asserted that the should take all the seven accused judges for medical test too.

Earlier, the apex court constituted a medical board to examine the mental condition of on May 5 and also directed the DG to assist the medical board to get examined.

The said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority would not take any cognisance on the orders passed by

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court. He also allegedly wrote about judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office.