Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; 32 trains delayed
Supreme Court to hear plea against Maran brothers today

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court will hear a plea later Friday that property belonging to former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi should not be released in the wake of their acquittal in the Aircel-Maxis case by the trial court.

The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N V Ramana and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that they will hear the matter in the post-lunch session at 2 pm, after Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing.

The CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran, as Union minister in the UPA-I government, used his influence to help Malaysian businessman T A Ananda Krishnan buys Aircel by coercing its owner Sivasankaran to part with his stake.

Sivasankaran alleged that Maran favoured the Maxis Group in the takeover of his company. In return, he alleged, the company made investments through Astro Network in a company stated to be owned by the Maran family.

