Business Standard

Supreme Court to hear plea filed by banks' against Vijay Mallya today

For recovery of more than Rs 9,000 crore from the liquor baron

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A file photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya at Parliament
A file photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya at Parliament

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the plea filed by the SBI-led consortium of banks against liquor baron Vijay Mallya for recovery of more than Rs 9,000 crore from him.

The consortium of banks had approached the apex court seeking its intervention in bringing back Mallya to India and also repayment of money which the beleaguered businessman, who has absconded to England, had taken.

The banks, in their plea, told the apex court that there was an outstanding loan of almost Rs 9,000 crore against the businessman.

The banks have argued that the business tycoon has not been candid with the court regarding his assets, citing the failure to disclose the severance package he received from Diageo Plc as part of his exit from United Spirits Ltd.

On April 26, the Supreme Court had directed Mallya to disclose his assets to the consortium. The banks also said the disclosures made by Mallya on his Indian and overseas properties were "vague".

The banks also refuted Mallya's allegation that all 17 banks did not reject the three proposals made by him for repayment of over Rs 9,000 odd crore in instalments.

