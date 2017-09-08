Supreme Court to hear plea on implementation of verdict on police reforms

The on Friday agreed to set up a bench to hear a clutch of pleas claiming that its historic 2006 verdict on reforms, recommending steps like fixed tenures for DGPs and SPs, has not yet been implemented by states and union territories.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and said it would take a decision on constituting a three-judge bench to hear the pleas by September 11.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing lawyer and leader Ashwini Upadhyay, mentioned the pleas for urgent hearing saying the directions passed by the apex court in 2006 in the Prakash Singh case have not been implemented in by authorities.

Upadhyay has also sought the implementation of the Model Bill 2006, which was drafted by a panel headed by former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.

Besides Upadhyay, former Director General of (DGP) Prakash Singh, who had filed the PIL way back in 1996, had also moved pleas in 2014.

The apex court, deciding the PIL filed by two former DGPs Prakash Singh and N K Singh in 2006, had given a slew of directions, including setting up of a state security commission to ensure that the government does not exercise unwarranted influence on the

It had said the appointment of DGP and officers should be merit-based and transparent and officers like DGPs and Superintendent of (SP) should have a minimum fixed tenure of two years.

The court had recommended separation of functions of investigation and maintaining law and order.

It had ordered setting up of a Establishment Board to decide and make recommendations on transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of officers of and below the rank of DSPs.

It had also ordered setting up of a Complaints Authority in each state to look into complaints against officers of and above the rank of SP in cases of serious misconduct, including custodial death, grievous hurt or rape in custody.

A Security Commission needed to be set up at the union level to prepare a panel for selection and placement of chiefs of the Central Organisations with a minimum tenure of two years, the apex court had ordered.

pleas alleging non-implementation of these directions are still pending.