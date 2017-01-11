Supreme Court to hear plea seeking no tax exemption for political parties

The on Wednesday will hear the plea filedby advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeking not to provide any tax relief to political parties.

The petitioner has sought the quashing of the 13(a) of the Income Tax Act which confers tax exemption to the for income from house property, income by way of voluntary contributions, income from capital gains and other sources.

In his petition, Sharma has also challenged the constitutional validity of the Representation of People's Act that provides for the actual conduct of elections in the country. The act also deals with details like qualification and disqualification of members of both houses of Parliament and the state.